Report: Drew Brees out as analyst for NBC after one season

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Drew Brees is done announcing football games for NBC after one season, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback had agreed to a deal as an analyst with the network before his playing days ended with the New Orleans Saints after the 2020 season.

But after one fall of being a "Sunday Night Football" fill-in, Notre Dame color commentator and studio analyst, NBC has moved on. Cris Collinsworth remains in the analyst chair for "SNF" broadcasts, with Mike Tirico taking over play-by-play duties, NBC announced in March. Al Michaels, previously NBC's play-by-play announcer, joined Amazon for "Thursday Night Football."

NBC Sports declined comment when reached by USA TODAY.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees wrote on Twitter on Sunday night. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

Drew Brees played in the NFL from 2001-20, earning 13 Pro Bowl nods.
Brees and Tirico called Notre Dame games on NBC and the quarterback also contributed to the pregame show "Football Night In America." The duo called the AFC wild card playoff contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, and Brees' performance did not receive stellar reviews.

The 43-year-old Brees ranks second all-time in career passing yards (80,358) and passing touchdowns (571).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Brees NBC: Legendary QB out after one season as analyst

