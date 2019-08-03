Report: Draymond Green agrees to four-year, $100 million extension with Golden State

Draymond Green will not be entering free agency next year after all. The three-time NBA champion with Golden State has reportedly agreed to stay with the Warriors and sign a four-year, $100 million extension according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The power forward has spent his entire professional career with Golden State serving both as a spark plug and lightning rod on the floor.

Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season for a Warriors team that fell two wins shy of their fourth title in five years.

Golden State has now locked in their three core players for at least the next three years. Green and Klay Thompson are signed through the 2024 season while Stephen Curry’s contract is up in 2022.

Additionally, it’s taken one of the marquee names of next year’s free agent class off the market. The top unrestricted players expected to be available next year are now down to the likes of Kyle Lowry, Danilo Gallinari, Fred VanVleet and DeMarcus Cousins. Anthony Davis — clearly the top of the class — is expected to decline his player option in Los Angeles but resign a max contract with the Lakers.

Other top names like Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield, Brandon Ingram and Jaylen Brown either have player options available or are restricted free agents.

Story continues

Hard to fault Draymond Green for taking $100M in guaranteed money when he possibly could have earned more next summer. After a summer that saw 14 teams with north of $20M in cap space- next year is only projecting 5 teams with $25M+ of cap space- ATL, CHA, CLE, MEM and TOR. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 3, 2019

The NBA offseason seldom disappoints anymore but it’s looking like the true fireworks will have to come from somewhere other than free agency.

On the court, the road to the NBA Finals for the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets doesn’t seem to be getting easier anytime soon. Though Curry’s current contract only runs through the 2022 season, it’s difficult to imagine the Warriors letting him get away. Especially after locking in two of his most notable teammates.

Draymond Green (23) is staying with the Warriors. (Getty)

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports: