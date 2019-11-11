Don Cherry fired after 'You people' Coach's Corner rant

The people have spoken.

Don Cherry’s 38-year run on Coach’s Corner and Hockey Night in Canada came to an unceremonious and wholly justified stop Monday morning. The loud-mouthed, brash, old-school opinionated broadcaster has been fired by Sportsnet for targeting Canadian immigrants with racist and divisive remarks on last Saturday’s broadcast, and for refusing to apologize or see the wrongs of his actions.

“Sports brings people together – it unites us, not divides us," read a statement from Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley. "Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday Night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada.”

On the basis of his hockey analysis alone, many have moved on from viewing Cherry as a credible source for insight into the sport. It’s been more schtick than substance for many years now, and for that reason, his anti-immigrant rant could have been avoided, right along with the crash-and-burn ending to what was a Canadian television institution.

But the fact of the matter is that Cherry still drew ratings with the biggest platform in Canadian sports broadcasting: the first intermission in Hockey Night in Canada.

Until he lost that opportunity for good.

Don Cherry is off the air. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports