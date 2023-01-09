Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert breaks thumb, may miss wild-card game vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke a thumb against the New York Jets on Sunday, leaving his status for next Sunday's wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in doubt, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The news adds to Miami's injury woes in the backfield as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's status remains unclear after his Christmas day concussion against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa has missed two straight games since sustaining the head injury, his third of the season.

Mostert leads the Dolphins this season with 891 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. He also tallied 31 catches for 202 yards and two more touchdowns. If he can't go, backup Jeff Wilson is in line for a heavier work load.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol two weeks after the back of his head bounced off the turf against the Packers. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Tagovailoa remained in Stage 3 of the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol on Sunday. He won't be eligible to play until he clears all five stages.