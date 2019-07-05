Report: Dolphins DT Kendrick Norton upgraded from critical condition after having arm amputated

A day after having his left arm amputated after a car crash, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Norton, 22, was involved in an early-morning rollover collision on Thursday after crashing into a concrete barrier on a South Florida highway. Paramedics reportedly amputated his arm on the scene to remove him from his Ford pickup truck that landed on its roof.

His agent Malki Kawa confirmed reports of the crash.

Kendrick Norton has reportedly been upgraded to stable condition after having his left arm amputated because of a car crash. (Getty)

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Norton upgraded to stable condition late Thursday

Norton also suffered a head injury that was not considered life-threatening and was taken to a Miami hospital. He was upgraded to stable condition late Thursday, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The Sun Sentinel also reports that Jessie Pena, a 30-year-old woman driving a Maserati also involved in the two-vehicle crash, did not sustain injury.

Investigative report not yet available

An investigative report into the crash was not available as of Friday morning, according to the report.

Norton played three seasons at the University of Miami and was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers in 2018. The Panthers waived him before the season started before later adding him to the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Norton off the Panthers practice squad in December.

