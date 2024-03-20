Report: Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter after allegations of million-dollar theft

In a startling development for baseball’s biggest global superstar, Shohei Ohtani learned his interpreter, workout partner and constant companion was allegedly stealing significant sums of money from him.

Ippei Mizuhara, who has been by the two-way superstar’s side since Ohtani’s Major League Baseball career began in 2018, was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported, just hours after Ohtani’s regular season debut with the club in Seoul.

Ohtani is beginning a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, during which he grossed more than $30 million in salary and an endorsement income exceeding nine figures.

Yet the Los Angeles Times discovered that Ohtani’s name emerged in an investigation of an Orange County resident allegedly tied to illegal bookmaking, and Ohtani’s legal team investigated Mizuhara’s actions after learning of their client’s tie, the Times reported. Citing two sources seeking anonymity, the Times reported that the sum Mizuhara is accused of stealing was in the millions of dollars.

Attorneys representing Ohtani from Berk Brettler, LLP, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Ohtani, 29, and the Angels hired Mizuhara shortly after he signed with the club before the 2018 season. Ohtani has maintained a tight inner circle in his seven seasons in MLB, but Mizuhara was dutifully by his side – interpreting news conferences or mound visits and serving as wingman wherever Ohtani roamed in a ballpark.

After Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, Mizuhara joined them, as well, accompanying his countryman up the freeway from Anaheim to Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani interpreter fired after allegations of stealing money