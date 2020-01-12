Report: Devils fire GM Ray Shero

Ray Shero has been with the New Jersey Devils since 2015. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils have fired General Manager Ray Shero, according to Steve Cangialosi of MSG Network.

Ray Shero is no longer General Manager of the New Jersey Devils. — Steve Cangialosi (@CangyManMSG) January 12, 2020

Assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald will be taking over as interim general manager while the team begins their search for a new executive. Franchise legend Martin Brodeur will serve as a consultant to Fitzgerald.

Shero has been the general manager of the Devils since July 2015 and has been an integral part of the Devils steady rebuild.

During his first full summer with the club, Shero made a franchise-shifting trade, acquiring Taylor Hall from the Edmonton Oilers. He has also been in charge of a trade with a similar effect, trading away Hall to the Arizona Coyotes this season.

During last offseason, with Shero at the helm, the Devils made a series of trades and signings — acquiring PK Subban, signing Wayne Simmonds — as well as drafting forward Jack Hughes first overall.

Those moves were not enough, as the team has been held to a 16-21-7 record and sit last place in the Metropolitan Division.

