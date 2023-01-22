Report details hectic response to storms in Sacramento area. Here’s how bad it got

City and regional officials are showing just how thin their crews were spread during New Year’s storms that pummeled the Sacramento region.

Consumnes Fire Brigade answered twice the typical number of emergency calls during an initial 48-hour period. They took 145 calls on Dec. 31 and 126 on Jan. 1.

Many were from stranded drivers, Chief Robert Kasparian said, with some ignoring warnings and driving into trouble.

Cosumnes Fire crews responded to 259 calls for service on Dec 31-Jan 1. That's twice the amount in a typical 48-hour period. We thank our local, regional and state public safety partners and dispatchers who helped us serve and protect our community throughout these winter storms. pic.twitter.com/S1OTlsALp6 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) January 7, 2023

“We’ve had a problem with people driving through roadblock signs all the time, and if you don’t physically stop someone from driving, unfortunately we’re going to let 15-20 cars go through all the time, which was the problem,” Kasparian said.

Trouble grows on back-to-back weekends

The second storm the following week brought in nearly the same number of emergency calls. There were 124 calls on Jan. 8 and 79 calls on Jan. 9, the Cosumnes Community Services District detailed in a Friday news release.

The district “which provides fire protection, emergency medical, parks, and recreation services in south Sacramento County, performed dozens of rescues, removed downed trees, opened evacuation centers, and answered hundreds of other calls for service,” the release stated.

Sixty trees ‘lost’

There were 160 calls about downed trees or “other urban forestry issues,” and hundreds more about maintenance.

“Sadly, 60 trees were lost after sustaining serious damage including 18 trees located within the century-old Elk Grove Park,” the district reported. The park “has been closed since Jan. 1 to keep the public safe and to allow park operations crews to clear storm debris and assess trees.

It’s unclear how much repairs will cost in the Elk Grove area and throughout the Sacramento region. Damage across the state is estimated to be about $1 billion.