Report: Derek Carr won't accept trade to Saints or others, expected to be released

Derek Carr is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Carr has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he won’t accept a trade that sends him anywhere in the league, including the New Orleans Saints, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Raiders are now expected to release Carr, which will make him a free agent this offseason.

Sources: #Raiders QB Derek Carr has informed the team he won’t accept a trade to the #Saints or any other team. The team is expected to release him and he’ll be a top free agent. pic.twitter.com/k0LcLRlDOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Carr didn’t play in the Raiders’ final two games this season as a healthy scratch, and the team is expected to move on after a disappointing 6-11 finish. Carr has spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise.

He has a no-trade clause in his current contract with the team and can veto any deal. If Carr remains on the Raiders’ roster after Feb. 15, it would trigger a $40.4 million contract guarantee for him over the next two seasons.

With Sunday’s news that he won’t accept any trade, the Raiders are expected to release him before Wednesday’s deadline.

Carr reportedly visited with the Saints last week . New Orleans used both Jamies Winston and Andy Dalton at quarterback this season, but finished just 7-10.

Carr, 31, threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season in 15 games for the Raiders. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards last season while leading the Raiders to a 10-7 finish, which is just one of three winning records he’s had there.

