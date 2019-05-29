Report: Deontay Wilder will fight Luis Ortiz again, possibly in September

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz are going to go at it for a second time. The 33-year-old Wilder confirmed Tuesday that both fighters have signed on for a rematch.

Wilder did not reveal the date and time of the fight just yet.

Wilder v Ortiz II 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



To all my fans,

I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly.

All my controversial fights

Must get dealt with ASAP‼️#BombZquad pic.twitter.com/RZs7vLEhaj — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 28, 2019

However, the fight could take place September 28 at the MGM in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

The two first fought in March of 2018. That fight went 10 rounds, with Wilder coming out on top after knocking out Ortiz.

While a rematch could result in yet another entertaining fight, boxing fans wanted Wilder to take on either Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. If Wilder takes on Ortiz in late September, any possible fight with Fury or Joshua could be pushed to 2020.

Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz will go at it again. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

