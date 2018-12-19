Report: DeMarco Murray Considering Taking Coaching Job at Arizona

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray is considering taking a coaching job at the University of Arizona, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray is considering taking the job as a running back coach under head coach Kevin Sumlin, reports Schefter.

Murray spent seven season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. The three-time Pro Bowler tallied 7,174 career rushing yards with 49 touchdowns in the NFL. Murray currently works at an analyst for FOX.

Dallas selected Murray in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Oklahoma. Murray played for the Sooners from 2007-2010, where he rushed for 3,685 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Sumlin worked on Oklahoma's staff from 2003-2007, crossing paths with Murray, before becoming the head coach at Houston. Arizona's running back coaching position became vacant in early December after Clarence McKinney left to become Texas Southern's head coach.