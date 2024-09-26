Report – The demand that Szczesny made during phone call with Barcelona superstar

Wojciech Szczesny looks all set to come back from his retirement to join Barcelona, who are in dire need of reinforcements in the goalkeeping demand, following the injury of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German international has been ruled out for the entire season after picking up another knee injury. With Inaki Pena as the only reliable alternative, Barcelona were quick to enter the market for a new goalkeeper and it appears Szczesny will be the chosen one.

It is widely believed that Robert Lewandowski played a key role in helping Barcelona secure Szczesny, as the Pole almost immediately thought of his compatriot when Barça entered the market for a new goalkeeper.

Details of Szczesny’s phone call with Lewandowski

A recent report from Cadena SER (h/t SPORT) has offered insights into the phone call Lewandowski had with Szczesny, where the goalkeeper explained he was in a good place.

Szczesny will soon join Barcelona (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

The former Arsenal star was happy with his retirement. But due to Lewandowski’s request, he considered the Barcelona move, but with only one key condition.

Szczesny told Lewandowski that he wants to be a starter, in order to join Barcelona. He is not willing to serve as an understudy to Inaki Pena.

What happens now?

This is quite an interesting development considering the fact that Barcelona still see Inaki Pena as the main alternative for ter Stegen.

Despite taking no time in signing a new goalkeeper, Barcelona have always considered Pena to be worthy of the goal and the Spaniard will replace ter Stegen in between the sticks unless something changes.

This goes against the interest of Szczesny, who listed regular playing time as one of his key conditions for him to return from retirement.