DeMarcus Cousins suffers torn ACL while working out

The Los Angeles Lakers already lost one of their most promising free-agent signings before the season even started. DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL while working out, the team announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Cousins underwent testing in Los Angeles on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury. Those tests confirmed Cousins tore his ACL, Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz, told ESPN.

Cousins was reportedly injured after “bumping knees” with another player, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After spending one season with the Golden State Warriors, Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers in July. Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds with Golden State last season

Cousins seemed set to start at center for the Lakers next to former Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis this year. Without Cousins, the only true center the Lakers have under contract is JaVale McGee, so this injury could force them to pursue another big man in free agency or via trade.

Video surfaces of DeMarcus Cousins’ injury

TMZ has published video of Cousons’ injury, in which the big man can be seen driving to the hoop, collapsing and letting out a scream.

A torn ACL is yet another crushing injury for Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles in 2018. Cousins was limited to just 30 games last season due to that injury, and then suffered a quad injury during the playoffs.

