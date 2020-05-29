Report: David Price to give $1,000 to each Dodgers minor leaguer in June amid coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price hasn’t been with his new organization long, but he’s making sure its minor-league players get the help they need. To help minor-league players stay afloat amid the coronavirus shutdown, Price is reportedly giving every minor-league player in the Dodgers’ system $1,000, according to ESPN.

The 34-year-old Price will give $1,000 to every Dodgers minor leaguer who is not on the team’s 40-man roster. Over 200 players will be impacted by Price’s deed. Francys Romero was the first to report the news. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN was able to confirm Price’s payment.

Price’s act comes the same week the Oakland Athletics announced they would stop paying minor-league players a $400 weekly stipend. The A’s are currently the only known team that will stop paying minor leaguers at the end of May. A number of clubs — including the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros — have announced they will continue paying minor-league players through August, when the minor-league season usually ends. The Dodgers — have committed to paying minor leaguers through at least June.

Price reportedly asked the Dodgers not the publicize his gift, according to Jon Heyman.

David Price asked the Dodgers not to publicize Price’s $1,000 June gift to every Dodgers minor leaguer (non 40 man guys) and the team honored his request. But one of the happy recipients announced it. Glad he did. @DAVIDprice24 is a mensch! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 29, 2020

While the MLBPA and the league negotiate over restarting the 2020 Major League Baseball season, there’s a good chance minor-league baseball won’t be played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minor-league baseball players are not part of the MLBPA and are considered seasonal apprentices by the league. As such, the vast majority of minor-league players are not paid a living wage. Many minor leaguers need those weekly stipends to make ends meet.

