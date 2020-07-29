Report: Danny Garcia-Errol Spence Jr. fight canceled after terrifying car crash now slated for November

Errol Spence Jr. was reportedly slated to defend his united welterweight championship against Danny Garcia in January.

A terrifying car crash changed those plans. Now the fight is back on, with Spence and Garcia tentatively slated to face off in November, according to The Athletic. Both camps have agreed to the fight, according to the report.

The fight will be Spence’s first since he flipped his Ferrari several times in a single-car crash in Dallas last October. Spence was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He was taken to a local hospital, but managed to escape the crash with no broken bones and mostly minor injuries. He did suffer facial lacerations and lost some teeth. Dallas police charged him with driving while intoxicated.

(Warning/The video below shows multiple angles of a violent car crash)

The matchup between Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) and Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) was reportedly already in the works after Spence defeated Shawn Porter in Los Angeles last September. The Athletic reports that the pair had an agreement to meet at Staples Center on Jan. 25.

Obviously, Spence’s car crash changed those plans.

Spence called his escape from the crash without major injury a “miracle from God” in a December interview with Fox Sports where he vowed to return to the ring by May or June and predicted a fight with either Garcia or Manny Pacquiao. He said then he didn’t wan’t a “tune-up fight,” and it sounds like he’s getting his wish with a matchup against Garcia.

"I feel real good. It's been a miracle."@ErrolSpenceJr gives his first interview since surviving a scare single-car accident in October. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rijZLJt4By — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 22, 2019

Spence told the “All the Smoke” podcast in April that the pandemic has provided him extra time to recover and that he’s been cleared by doctors at that point to do everything but spar.

Story continues

“In all actuality, this pandemic has really been helping me out a lot, yeah, basically [with] recovery and just taking my time to get back,” Spence said. “But I’m already back. I’m 100 percent.

“I went to a facility in Cleveland, where they checked me out, checked my brain, gave me MRIs and things like that, and everything went well. So, everything’s been going good. I think I’m 100 percent healthy and in shape.”

The report didn’t identify a location for the fight, which would presumably take place in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from Yahoo Sports: