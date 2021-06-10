  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Dak Prescott leaving Adidas for 5-year deal with Jordan Brand

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dak Prescott has landed his second major deal of 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is leaving Adidas and signing a five-year deal with Nike's Jordan Brand, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal will reportedly make Prescott the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster, as well as the only quarterback and only Cowboys player.

Prescott had been with Adidas going back to his rookie year in 2016. In the five years since, Prescott has evolved from a promising fourth-round rookie into one of the NFL's most recognizable stars, as well as the face of the league's biggest team.

This is the second big-money deal Prescott has landed this year, having signed a four-year, $160 million deal in March to stay with the Cowboys long term.

Prescott now joins a group of athletes at Jordan Brand including Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Devin White, Michael Thomas and Jamal Adams. Despite a devastating ankle injury last season, he stands to be the biggest name of the group as he returns to the Cowboys explosive offense for 2021.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories