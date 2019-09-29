Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys not close on contract extension

Certainly it’s early in the season, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is off to a hot start: he’s completed an NFL-best 74.5 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and Dallas is averaging 32 points a game while winning the first three games of the season.

Now in his fourth year, you’ve likely heard that Prescott is in the final year of his rookie contract. It doesn’t look like that status is going to change anytime soon.

No Dak Prescott extension expected in ‘near future’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Flying high: Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are off the a 3-0 start. (AP)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that “no extension is expected in the near future” between Prescott and Dallas.

Citing sources, Schefter wrote that the two sides aren’t close.

While those sources believe something will get done because the Cowboys would like to re-sign him and Prescott would like to remain with Dallas, owner/general manager Jerry Jones’ recent claims that an extension was “imminent” aren’t true. The deal has never been close, so there haven’t been any setbacks.

Prescott’s price is only going up

As has been written for weeks, Prescott’s price is only going up.

That was the case before the regular season started, and his case has only gotten stronger now, as he’s helped lead Dallas to an undefeated start and is playing at a high level. He’ll face his biggest test of the young season on Sunday night, playing the New Orleans Saints on the road at the notoriously loud Superdome.

Russell Wilson signed the richest contract in NFL history earlier this year, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks in April; the pact includes $107 million in guarantees.

That $35 million per year average from Wilson’s deal is almost certainly the minimum starting point for Prescott.

More from Yahoo Sports: