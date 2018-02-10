Report: Cubs pitcher involved in accidental shooting that killed former coach

Former Braves and current Cubs pitcher Williams Perez reportedly involved in a fatal and apparently accidental shooting in Venezuela. (AP)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Williams Perez was involved in an apparent accidental shooting in Venezuela that left former baseball coach Cesar Quintero dead.

According to reports out of Portuguesa, Venezuela, Perez was handing the gun to Quintero, 52, when it accidentally discharged. The initial report said that no foul play was suspected. It was later reported that the 26-year-old Perez had been arrested and was cooperating with the police investigation.

Former Braves RHP Williams Pérez accidentally killed Cesar Quintero, 52, a former baseball coach while he was training in Portuguesa. Quintero got shot accidentally while Perez was giving his gun to the former coach. — Marcos Grunfeld M. (@bvenezolano) February 9, 2018





Former Braves RHP Williams Pérez is under arrest while he is cooperating with the local authorities of his native Portuguesa, can confirm with Portuguesa Baseball Association president, Douglas Mogollon. The Police Department (CICPC) in charge doesn't return our calls or messages https://t.co/lx6TkRwbBV — Marcos Grunfeld M. (@bvenezolano) February 10, 2018





According to the police, Perez was the owner of the gun and had a permit to carry. Details beyond that have been scarce with the investigation still in the early stages.

Reports indicate that Perez had been working with Quintero in Venezuela in preparation for the upcoming season. Perez is slated to be a non-roster invitee to the Chicago Cubs spring training camp in Arizona. Cubs pitchers and catchers are due to report on Feb. 13.

Perez spent the 2017 season in the Cubs minor league system, making 23 starts for Triple A Iowa. He compiled a 7-10 record with a 5.01 ERA. Perez previously made 34 major league appearances for the Atlanta Braves between 2015 and 2016. He made 31 starts and three relief appearances, posting a 9-9 record and 5.18 ERA.

The Cubs and Major League Baseball have yet to comment on the incident.

