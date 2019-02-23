Agent says report Craig Kimbrel could sit out 2019 season is 'wholly inaccurate'

Craig Kimbrel, a free agent, could sit out 2019 if he doesn’t receive the contract he’s looking for. (NBC Sports Boston)

There are still a few big name free agents left on the market. Bryce Harper and Craig Kimbrel are still looking for homes. Things have gotten so dire that a report Saturday suggested the 30-year-old Kimbrel could sit out the 2019 season if he doesn’t get the offer he’s looking for.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kimbrel’s agent, David Meter, has refuted that report, calling it “wholly inaccurate.”

Craig Kimbrel’s agent, David Meter, on the report that Kimbrel is considering sitting out the season: “The report is wholly inaccurate and Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future. Any report pertaining to his not playing this season is utterly false.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 23, 2019





An earlier report by CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden, suggested Kimbrel would sit out the entire season if he didn’t get the deal he was seeking. Kimbrel is reportedly looking for a six-year deal worth $100 million. According to Bowden, multiple general managers across the league say Kimbrel’s price hasn’t come down.

Last year with the Boston Red Sox, Kimbrel finished with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves. Boston already announced that it isn’t interested in bringing Kimbrel back in 2019. The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins expressed interest in the veteran closer, but it doesn’t look like other teams are willing to sign Kimbrel at his price.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers’ Reid rips ‘false narratives’ about Kaepernick

• Sohi: DeRozan loves and loses again in Toronto return

• Sources: Warriors’ Green close to hiring LeBron’s agent

• Report: Harper meeting with Phillies owner in Las Vegas

