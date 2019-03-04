Report: Cowboys, Rams in talks to play preseason game in Hawaii

The NFL hasn’t held the Pro Bowl in Hawaii since 2015, but there may be a different exhibition game in the state this year.

Via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys and the Rams are in discussions about playing a preseason game in Hawaii.

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly in talks to play a preseason game at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium. (AP)

The Rams announced in November that they would hold one of their 2019 exhibitions in the Aloha State, but there was no opponent at the time.

The Rams are reportedly targeting Aug. 17 as the date for the game, and are partnering with the Hawaii Tourism Authority for promotion.

Joint practices may not happen

Archer writes that the Cowboys and Rams are reluctant to hold joint practices because they will also play one another in the regular season.

But both teams could arrive in Honolulu a couple of days early for their own practices as well as community events.

Since Jerry Jones became Cowboys’ owner, the team has traveled extensively for preseason games, playing in Mexico City, Tokyo, Toronto and London. Dallas has held training camp in Oxnard, California, 13 of the last 18 years, including every year since 2012.

Aloha Stadium last hosted a preseason game in 1976, when the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers met.

