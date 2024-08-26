Report: Cowboys meeting with ex-Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets runs onto the field during team entrances before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are meeting with four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Per the report, Cook is flying to meet with the Cowboys Monday night. It's not clear how close the two sides are to reaching a deal.

Cook, 29, was one of the NFL's most productive backs in his prime with the Minnesota Vikings. He made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22 while tallying 1,300-plus yards in each of his Pro Bowl campaigns.

Cook had shoulder surgery in the 2023 offseason, and the Vikings released him before the start of training camp. Cook signed with the New York Jets and played 15 games in a backup role as part of a committee. Cook saw a significant drop in his production in New York while posting 214 rushing yards on 3.2 yards per carry. His previous career low was 4.4 yards per carry in 2022.

The Jets released Cook before their season finale, and he signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the postseason. He carried the ball eight times for 23 yards in Baltimore's divisional round win over the Houston Texans. He didn't play in Baltimore's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship. He's remained a free agent throughout the offseason.

The Cowboys are presumably meeting with Cook with hopes that he can regain some of his prior form after a relatively healthy offseason. Dallas is entering the season with a committee of running backs led by 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott, who rejoined the Cowboys after spending the 2023 season with the New England Patriots. Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman are listed behind Elliott on the depth chart.