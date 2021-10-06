Reports: Cowboys making surprise release of former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have released linebacker Jaylon Smith, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Smith, 26, is in his fifth NFL season. A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016 out of Notre Dame, Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019. He started every Cowboys game from 2018-20, but came off the bench in two of Dallas' four games this season.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the Cowboys to make the cut four weeks into the season. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reports that the release won't be official until Wednesday, leaving open an unlikely possibility that Smith gets traded in the meantime.