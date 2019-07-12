Report: Courteney Cox set to star in scripted series based on 'Last Chance U'

Could Courteney Cox be playing former East Mississippi Community College academic adviser Brittany Wagner in a new show? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Netflix’s documentary series “Last Chance U” has been such a hit that it’s set to spawn a scripted series with an incredibly familiar face in the leading role.

Per Deadline, former “Friends” actress Courteney Cox is aiming to star and executive produce a scripted series based on the football series that filmed its first two seasons at East Mississippi Community College. Cox would play the role of now-former academic adviser Brittany Wagner, the most popular character from the show’s two seasons at EMCC.

The show, which doesn’t have a name as of yet and would be for Spectrum Originals, would also be operated out of a production company that’s co-owned by former NFL defensive end and current “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan.

If there’s a market for a “Last Chance U” show based on the events at East Mississippi Community College, there’s surely a show waiting to be written about the craziness at Independence Community College. “Last Chance U” filmed its third season at Independence and is back for Season 4, which is set to debut later this summer.

Independence coach Jason Brown’s, uh, eccentricities (to put it quite mildly) were on full display in the third season, and Brown was fired earlier in 2019 for some extreme and inexcusable behavior.

Brown lost his job in February after he texted a German-born player, “I am your new Hitler.” And Brown was recently charged with eight felonies for trying to intimidate local newspapers by impersonating a lawyer from Johnnie Cochran’s law firm.

As you can gather, the scheme didn’t exactly go as planned. Authorities were able to trace the IP address of Brown’s email address after the Montgomery County Chronicle had concerns about the authenticity of the emails it was being sent.

