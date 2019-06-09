Report: Corey Perry and the Anaheim Ducks look to be parting ways

Corey Perry and the Anaheim Ducks are reportedly exploring the trade market.

Corey Perry has been with Anaheim his entire 14-year career, a tenure spanning back to when the franchise was still called the Mighty Ducks.

However that run, it seems, is coming to an end.

Pierre LeBrun has reported that both parties are “on the same page,” exploring the trade market for the 34-year-old winger and former first-round draft pick.

With two more years left in his contract at $8.625 million, finding a new home for Perry will be no simple task.

What began as an illustrious career, which includes an MVP and Stanley Cup, has since slowed due to injuries. Perry only played 31 games last season due to a knee issue.

If healthy, Perry could potentially provide veteran leadership and some secondary scoring, though it’s hard to imagine the numbers working for a contender. He remains the highest-paid player on the roster, and the Ducks would need to retain a significant portion of his salary to make it work.

LeBrun notes that the other option for Anaheim would be to buy out his two years remaining on his contract during the buyout period starting June 15th.

Perry has a full no-move clause which gives him control over trades, but a buyout would make him an unrestricted free agent.

