Report: President Mark Shapiro open to contract extension with Blue Jays

Mark Shapiro is entering the final season of his deal as the Toronto Blue Jays' president and CEO. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Although both sides aren’t close to figuring something out at this time, Mark Shapiro — the president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays — is reportedly open to signing a new deal with the club, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and FOX.

Per Rosenthal, Shapiro is entering the final year of his contract and an extension with the Blue Jays appears to be “possible.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 52-year-old joined the organization in August 2015 following nearly a quarter-century in the Cleveland Indians’ front office, succeeding longtime Blue Jays president Paul Beeston in the process.

After Shapiro officially took the helm for the 2016 campaign, Toronto fell to Cleveland in five games in the ALCS. While the squad won Game 4 by a final score of 5-1, they combined for just three runs in the four losses.

Before that disappointing series, the Blue Jays had defeated the Baltimore Orioles in extra innings in the American League Wild Card Game and swept the Texas Rangers in the ALDS.

In Shapiro’s four seasons with Toronto, the team has amassed a regular season record of 305-343 while missing the playoffs each of the last three years.

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Sports