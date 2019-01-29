Report: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Reach Deal with Nevada

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor - UFC 229 NY Press Conference

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former titleholder Conor McGregor have reportedly reached settlements with the state of Nevada for their post-fight actions following their UFC 229 main even in October.

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review Journal, neither fighter will appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission as initially planned on Tuesday morning. The commission will review and vote on the agreements during Tuesday's scheduled meeting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McGregor and Nurmagomedov headlined UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 6. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round to retain the 155-pound title. Immediately following the win, Nurmagomedov leaped out of the cage and went after McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

While mayhem ensued outside of the octagon, some of Nurmagomedov's teammates entered the cage and an altercation with McGregor broke out. Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, who were involved in the incident, also reportedly reached settlements with the state.

TRENDING > Live Stream: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jon Jones NSAC Hearing

The commission withheld half of Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse pending the outcome of today's hearing. The terms of the agreements have not been publicly released. The commission could fine the fighters up to 100 percent of their fight purses.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to appear before the commission. Jones seeks a license from the commission to face Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena on March 2.