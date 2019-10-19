Report: Conor McGregor facing second sexual assault investigation

Conor McGregor following Floyd Mayweather sparring

The New York Times is reporting that Conor McGregor is under investigation because of sexual assault allegations for the second time in less than a year.

According to the report, "The most recent allegation relates to a complaint that a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in a vehicle parked outside a Dublin pub last week, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of Irish laws surrounding investigations"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McGregor has not been charged in this or the previous case alleging sexual assault in Dublin last December.

As is common practice in Ireland, McGregor was arrested and questioned for the December allegation, but released without any formal complaint filed, as of yet. He has not been arrested or questioned about the recent allegation, according to the Times report.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors,” a publicist for McGregor told the Times in an emailed statement. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

TRENDING > Dana White rips into Colby Covington: ‘He’s a big mouth (expletive) idiot”

McGregor hasn't fought since losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. He has frequently been attached to fights, but none have come to fruition.

He recently tried to set up a fight with Frankie Edgar, but UFC president Dana White shot down the idea. He claimed that the bout made no sense for Edgar, who is nearing the end of his career and could potentially make a title run at bantamweight.