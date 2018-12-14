Report: Web.com Tour to move to FedEx Cup-like points system

Since the inceptions of the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai, the emphasis on the PGA and European Tours' earnings lists have become diminished, if not downright nonexistent. However, finishing high in the money still meant something on the Web.com circuit, as a top 25 standing at season's end earned automatic promotion to the big leagues.

It now appears that will fall by the wayside too.

According to a report from the Golf Channel, the Web.com Tour will move to a FedEx Cup-like points structure to determine which players receive PGA Tour cards. The move was approved by the PGA Tour policy board in November, with the system to be implemented for the upcoming campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Golf Channel reports this move was based on a player survey that supported a points system over earnings.

Winning an event will bestow 500 points in the new system, with the regular-season finale Portland Open awarding an extra 100 points to its victor. Each of the Web.com Tour Finals events will up the ante to 1,000 points each. Like the PGA Tour, the Web.com has cut its postseason from four events to three.

The Web.com Tour Championship is not expected to put the Tour Championship's new scoring system—where the leader in points gets a head start over the field—into play.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS