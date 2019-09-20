Report: Avalanche targeting 6-8 year deal with Mikko Rantanen

Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen appears to be in a contract stalemate as the 2019-20 season inches closer. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2019-20 NHL season is on the horizon and Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen is among the stars from the RFA class without a deal. It appears that Rantanen will have to wait a bit longer to get what he deserves.

Colorado reportedly are looking to sign Rantanen to a contract anywhere from 6-8 years worth an average annual value ranging from $8.4-8.75 million per season, according to The Athletic’s Ryan S. Clark.

The Avalanche hold $15.6 million in cap room, and have more than enough money to ink Rantanen to a deal at market value, which is well above what they’ve reportedly offered him.

Clark reports that the term length is a point of contention: if Rantanen sought $9.5 million per year at a 6-8 year length, then the Avalanche would be amenable to his demands. However, if Rantanen wanted $9.5 million over three years, the Avalanche would balk at the idea.

Rantanen is one of the brightest young stars in the NHL, and is a key component of one of the NHL’s best lines alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, posting 31 goals and 87 points in 74 games during the 2018-19 season.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner recently signed a six-year contract worth an AAV of $10.893 million, but the Avalanche won’t be affected in their approach by this development, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports.

In any event, it does seem that Rantanen and the Avalanche still have a long way to go before reaching a deal ahead of the season. Colorado begins its campaign against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 3.

