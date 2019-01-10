College football coaches pushing for big change to targeting rule

The NCAA’s targeting punishment calls for a 15-yard penalty and automatic ejection. Coaches would like to change that second part.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Since its implementation in 2013, the NCAA’s targeting penalty, specifically the requirement to eject the player in question, has been among the most criticized rules in sports. Nearly every program has lost a key player from a key game, plus some unquestionably dirty hits out there have somehow avoided the penalty.

The rule has frustrated players, fans and coaches, and now the latter group has apparently decided to do something about it.

NCAA coaches vote for two-tiered targeting system

FBS coaches “unanimously supported” a model that would create a Targeting 1 and Targeting 2 penalty during the American Football Coaches Association’s annual convention, according to ESPN.

The penalties would reportedly function similarly to college basketball’s flagrant fouls. Targeting 1 would be a 15-yard penalty with no ejection or suspension, while Targeting 2 would result in an automatic ejection and possible suspension, similar to how targeting penalties are currently implemented.

The system would allow for both more flexibility with questionable calls, while also opening the door for extra punishment in the case of truly heinous hits.

From ESPN:

“Targeting 1 would carry a 15-yard penalty, meaning that there was no malicious intent here,” [AFCA executive director Todd] Berry said. “We recognize this was not something where they’re trying to hurt or maim someone else. Targeting 2 would be that of malicious intent, the one we’re all trying to get rid of. And, to further that, our coaches have suggested if you have multiple Targeting 2 penalties over the course of the year, we would like to see that individual be even more severely punished than a one-game suspension. We need to eliminate those people from the game if we can’t eliminate the act.”

How does the NCAA currently define targeting?

The 2018 NCAA rulebook describes targeting as “a player takes aim at an opponent for purposes of attacking with forcible contact that goes beyond making a legal tackle or a legal block or playing the ball.” Calling the foul requires one of the following indications of targeting:

Launch — a player leaving his feet to attack an opponent by an upward and forward thrust of the body to make forcible contact in the head or neck area A crouch followed by an upward and forward thrust to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area, even though one or both feet are still on the ground. Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area. Lowering the head before attacking by initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.

Such contact can take two forms: making forcible contact with the crown of the helmet and making forcible contact to the head or neck of a defenseless player. If a player is determined to have done either of those, he is assigned a 15-yard penalty and automatically ejected. If the penalty occurs in the second half, he is also suspended for the first half of his team’s next game.

Every time targeting is called, the ruling is reviewed by replay officials, who can also initiate a review if they think officials missed a targeting call on the field.

Such a rule is obviously both stringent and severe, which has caused a fair amount of consternation despite its intention to limit head trauma in the sport. The proposed change to the rule wouldn’t likely wouldn’t change the definition of targeting, but it would allow officials to ease off players whose illegal contact seemed accidental rather than malicious.

When could these new targeting rules be implemented?

Per ESPN, the AFCA will discuss the coaches’ position at the NCAA convention later this month, then reportedly try to get the rule change onto the NCAA’s legislative agenda by October. The earliest a change can happen is the 2020 football season, so that means there won’t be any changes to the rule for next season.

