Cody Latimer arrested on 2nd degree assault, illegal discharge of firearm

Cody Latimer was arrested in Colorado. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday after allegedly discharging a firearm in an apartment in Colorado.

Police were called to Latimer’s apartment complex after a report of shots fired, according to dcsheriff.net. Officers were able to get into the apartment, where they found three people. One person had minor injuries which were not related to a gunshot.

Latimer was arrested for his role in the incident and was booked on multiple charges, including assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He’s being held on $25,000 bond.

Latimer, 27, was also arrested in 2016 due to an unpaid traffic ticket.

A former second-round pick, Latimer spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He played his last two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with Washington in March.

In six seasons, Latimer has caught 70 passes for 935 yards and 6 touchdowns.

