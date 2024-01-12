Report: Clippers to host 2026 NBA All-Star Game in new arena

Mar 7, 2023; Inglewood CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the Intuit Dome construction site. The arena, the future home of the LA Clippers, is scheduled to be completed in 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing plans with the NBA to host the 2026 All-Star Game in their new arena, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The game and the adjacent All-Star festivities would take place at the Intuit Dome, which is still under construction. Ground broke on the Intuit Dome in 2021 in Inglewood near the site of SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Forum. The 18,000-seat arena is expected to be completed sometime this year.

The Clippers currently play at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, a site they share with the Lakers. The Intuit Dome will provide the Clippers a home of their own as they seek to put distance between themselves and their Los Angeles rivals and further build their own identity under owner Steve Ballmer.