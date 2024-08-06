Report claims £90,000-a-week star demanding huge pay-off from Man Utd to leave

Manchester United have been pursuing a deal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui this summer.

But they need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka first before completing a move for the Moroccan due to their budgetary restrictions.

West Ham United are interested in signing the 26-year-old but their move has hit a stumbling block.

According to The Sun, Wan-Bissaka is demanding a multi-million pound pay-off from United to leave the club.

The Hammers are reportedly willing to meet the Red Devils’ £18 million valuation but they cannot afford the player’s wage demands.

The right-back has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and the Manchester club are looking to cash in on him in this transfer window.

It is said that he has no great desire to quit United as he could bank a huge signing-on fee by leaving on a free transfer next summer.

The defender’s representatives want the club to give him a chunk of the £18m they will get from West Ham in order to complete the move this summer.

Wan-Bissaka, who is currently on a £90,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford, wants to secure a significant pay increase at the Irons, which they cannot offer.

Manchester United are also keen to offload Casemiro who was disappointing with his performance in the recent 3-0 friendly defeat against Liverpool.

The Brazilian lost possession on 16 occasions and also won just two of his seven duels. However, Casemiro’s huge wages mean he will likely stay at the club in 2024-25.

