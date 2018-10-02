Report: Chris Dudley allegedly hit man with glass in college bar fight with Brett Kavanaugh

A man accused Chris Dudley of hitting him in the head with a glass during a college bar fight with Brett Kavanaugh. (Getty)

Chris Dudley’s college relationship with Brett Kavanaugh included an alleged bar fight that left a man hospitalized after being hit in the head with a beer glass, according to a police report published by the New York Times Monday.

Dudley, an NBA veteran who retired in 2003, came to the defense last week of the Supreme Court nominee ensnared in a bitter debate over his nomination that has the FBI investigating allegations that he sexually assaulted several women.

Dudley denied that Kavanaugh was a blackout drunk

Former Yale classmates described Kavanaugh as a heavy drinker who would get “aggressive and belligerent” during his college years in a Buzzfeed report. A college classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Debbie Ramirez, has accused him of exposing himself to her while he was drunk.

Dudley, a former Yale basketball player and college friend of Kavanaugh’s, refuted reports about his drinking habits, telling the New York Times last week that he “never ever saw him blacked out.”

“That’s just not Brett,” Dudley said. “That’s not his character.”

Brett Kavanaugh stands accused of sexually assaulting women in situations involving alcohol. (AP)

Dudley, Kavanaugh accused of assaulting man

Monday’s Times report details a police account and witness report of an alleged bar fight that Dudley and Kavanaugh were involved in after a UB40 concert.

The victim of the alleged incident classified by police as an assault accused Kavanaugh of throwing ice on him at a bar called Demery’s in September of 1985.

The victim, Dom Cozzolino, ended up in a hospital after he was left bleeding from his right ear after Dudley allegedly hit him with a glass, according to the report.

Witness: Kavanaugh threw beer at victim

Chad Ludington, a Yale basketball player who said he was at the bar with Dudley and Kavanaugh, described to the Times a scene in which Kavanaugh escalated the situation at Demery’s by throwing a beer at the victim.

“On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face,” Ludington said. “The guy swung at Brett. At that point, Mr. Dudley “took his beer and smashed it into the head of the guy, who by now had Brett in an embrace. I then tried to pull Chris back, and a bunch of other guys tried to pull the other guy back. I don’t know what Brett was doing in the melee, but there was blood, there was glass, there was beer and there was some shouting, and the police showed up.”

Report: Dudley denied accusation to police

Dudley denied the allegation when police questioned him, according to the New Haven police report. Kavanaugh to did not want “to say if he threw the ice or not,” according to the report. The report didn’t note that anyone was arrested or charged in the incident.

Ludington told the Times that the incident started when Kavanaugh’s group of friends thought that Cozzolino looked like Ali Campbell, the lead singer of UB40. Cozzolino “aggressively” told them to stop looking at him, prompting Kavnaugh to curse and throw his beer, Ludington said.

Ludington told the Times that he has been in touch with the FBI about the incident.

The FBI is expected to conclude its investigation this week, leading to a possible confirmation vote on Kavanaugh on Friday.

