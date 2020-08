The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year contract extension, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor reports.

The deal is for an average of $14 to $15 million per year. The news arrives hours after the San Francisco 49ers made George Kittle the highest-paid tight end in football for $15 million per year.

It also marks the latest deal for the Chiefs in keeping the core of their Super Bowl roster intact.