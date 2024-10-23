Report: Chiefs, Tennessee Titans finalizing deal to bring DeAndre Hopkins to KC

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs with the ball after a catch against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.

The Chiefs and Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal that will bring wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the defending Super Bowl champions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday morning. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the Chiefs are trading a conditional fifth-round draft pick that can become a fourth rounder.

Chiefs lost WR Hollywood Brown to a shoulder injury during the preseason, WR Rashee Rice to a knee injury last month, and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a hamstring injury last week.



But WR help now is expected to be on the way with DeAndre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/VXEn6ifAJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

In Hopkins, the Chiefs will be getting a five-time Pro Bowl and three-time All Pro receiver who is in his 12th NFL season. Hopkins previously played with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Titans last season.

While this deal has been long rumored, it only picked up steam over the last 24 hours. KC now adds a massive piece. https://t.co/pbDjQjREdj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2024

Twice in his career Hopkins, 32, has posted 115-reception seasons and he led the NFL in touchdown catches with 13 in 2017 with the Texans.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver corps has been decimated with injuries. The latest came Sunday in KC’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers when JuJu Smith-Schuster aggravated a hamstring injury. Andy Reid said Monday that Smith-Schuster would miss at least the next game, at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Earlier, Rashee Rice, last season’s top wide receiver, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, acquired in the off season to bolster the position group, suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first preseason snap that required surgery.

The Chiefs finished the 49ers game with Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore in the position group.

But even with the issues at wide receiver, the Chiefs are 6-0 and are the NFL’s lone undefeated team.