Report: Chelsea, Liverpool & Tottenham scouting Borussia Dortmund star

Jamie Gittens has emerged as the latest young talent nurtured by Borussia Dortmund and is reportedly attracting interest from a glut of Premier League clubs.

The Reading academy graduate spent two years in Manchester City's youth team before moving to Germany in September 2020. The perennial Premier League champions received just €90,000 (£75,000) in terms of compensation from Dortmund, who could soon extract a far larger sum for the coveted youngster.

At least three English top-flight clubs, spearheaded by Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, are closely following Gittens' progress. The Premier League triumvirate have taken to regularly sending scouts to watch his performances in person, according to the German publication BILD.

Those club representatives have been treated to flashes of the English forward's innate talent. Gittens, who dropped the first half of his double-barrelled surname, Bynoe-Gittens, ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, scored Dortmund's first two goals of the Bundesliga season, coming off the bench to sink Eintracht Frankfurt in August.

The 20-year-old delivered another decisive cameo in Dortmund's Champions League opener, breaking the deadlock against Club Brugge before slaloming his way into the penalty area to record his second brace of the season in mid-September.

As an English winger who left Manchester City in search of first-team football at Borussia Dortmund, comparisons to Jadon Sancho have been easy to make. The Chelsea loanee had already established himself as a first-team regular in the Ruhr region while he was still a teenager - unlike Gittens - but desperately struggled to replicate his prolific form for Manchester United.

There were whispers of Gittens moving to Old Trafford to facilitate Sancho's return to Dortmund last season, but the German outfit managed to hang on to their prodigious talent and bring his compatriot back for a fruitful loan spell. The pair could reunite once again if Chelsea beat out Liverpool, Spurs and any other club interested in one of England's brightest wingers.