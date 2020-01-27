Report: Chargers have 'moved on' from QB Philip Rivers

First, Eli Manning decided to hang up the cleats. Now another member of the 2004 NFL draft class is at a career crossroads.

According to Jay Glazer, appearing on Fox’s “The Herd,” the Los Angeles Chargers have “moved on” from QB Philip Rivers. Nothing is official, but the report indicates that the Chargers will have a different starting quarterback in 2020.

Rivers, who turned 38 in December, previously announced he was moving his family out of California and closer to home in Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that could be interested in his services.

Rivers played 228 games for the franchise between 2004 and 2019, completing 4,908 of his 7,591 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for a franchise-record 59,271 yards with 397 TDs and 198 interceptions.

The Chargers had a record of 123-101 with Rivers at QB. He’s started 224 consecutive games since the start of the 2006 season.

This past season, however, Rivers had a TD-INT ratio of 23-20 and the team fell to 5-11.

The Chargers own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft and could seek to pick Rivers’ successor there. They also could be interested in a veteran QB such as Tom Brady if he became available.

