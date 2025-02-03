Report: Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford reach agreement on September superfight

.

At last, a blockbuster for boxing.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have agreed to fight in September in Las Vegas, according to The Ring.

The outcome will help shape the legacy of two of the sport’s biggest names.

Alvarez, once considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighter, has slipped to as low as No. 7 at the age of 34. He’d likely leap up the rankings with a victory over Crawford, who at 37 is ranked as high as No. 2.

It’s uncertain at what weight they’ll box. Crawford has never weighed in at more than 153 pounds – in his last fight, as a super welterweight ‒ and Alvarez has not weighed in at less than 166 pounds since 2019 – when he fought Rocky Fielding as a middleweight at 159 pounds.

Both men are future Hall of Famers in light of their accomplishments.

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has won world titles at four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight. He is currently the WBC and WBO super middleweight champion and is coming off a successful title defense against Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision Sept. 14.

Alvarez’s only losses came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 by majority decision and to Dmitry Bivol in 2022 by unanimous decision. He has beaten the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Shane Mosley and Jermell Charlo.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) also has won world championships in four weight classes, from lightweight to light middleweight. He currently is the world super welterweight champion and is coming off of a victory over Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision.

To date, his biggest win came over Errol Spence Jr. by TKO in 2023.

