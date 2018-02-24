Report: Canadian ski cross athlete Dave Duncan arrested at Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian skier Dave Duncan is being investigated after three Canadians allegedly stole a car while drunk and drove it to the athletes village at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the CBC is reporting.

Duncan's wife and his manager were also allegedly involved in the incident.

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt was asked about the investigation on Saturday afternoon at the news conference announcing speedskater Kim Boutin as the country's flag bearer for the closing ceremony. Overholt confirmed that there was an investigation underway but he wouldn't disclose any details.

"There'll be an appropriate time to do that, it's not now, it's an evolving matter," said Overholt. "We want to be respectful of all parties involved and when the time comes, we'll have further comment I'm sure."

South Korean police confirmed to The Associated Press that they've detained a Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and a coach.

Authorities said the three allegedly got into a car in front of a bar and drove it near the Pyeongchang athletes village before they were detained by police on patrol.

Police in Pyeongchang and at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency say the three remain in custody, but likely could be released if they pay a fine.

The CBC reported that the trio had a blood alcohol level of .160, and that the Canadians said they were cold.

Duncan could not be reached for comment by The Canadian Press.

Duncan, from London, Ont., was fourth in the men's ski cross small final on Wednesday, putting him eighth overall.

Overholt did not provide specifics when asked about the transportation provided for athletes at an Olympics.

"I can't speak to the specifics of the circumstance and what may have led to the situation," he said. "We have a transport plan for every Games, we work hard at all of that to be ready for everything in the context of our participation here, so all those things are true, but again I'm not familiar enough with the circumstances enough to tell you what happened in this case."

The alleged incident is a black mark on what has been Canada's best-ever performance at a Winter Olympics with 28 medals won, including Sebastien Toutant winning big air gold on Saturday.

Earlier, the COC abruptly cancelled a news conference with athletes Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan after they won gold and silver in women's ski cross respectively.

The Canadian Press