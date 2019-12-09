Report: Cal Poly, Baldwin nearing deal

(STATS) - Cal Poly may be on the verge of a huge head coaching hire.

FootballScoop.com reported Monday the Big Sky program and former Eastern Washington national championship-winning coach Beau Baldwin are close to formalizing a deal. Baldwin is in his third season at Cal as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Cal Poly is replacing Tim Walsh, who retired last month after his 11th season with the Mustangs. Hiring the 47-year-old Baldwin would be quite the change in offense styles as he runs a passing attack and Walsh went with a triple option run game.

Baldwin had a 85-32 record at Eastern Washington, including 58-14 in the Big Sky, over nine seasons from 2008-16. He led the Eagles to their only FCS national title in 2010 and got them to semifinals in 2012, '13 and '16. He also went 10-3 in guiding Central Washington, his alma mater, in 2007.

Baldwin's contract at Cal is set to expire after the season. The Golden Bears (7-5) will play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, California.