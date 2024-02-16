Report: Bulls ‘pulled out’ of Andre Drummond trade with 76ers

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Chicago Bulls “pulled out” of an Andre Drummond trade with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the trade deadline. He noted that “the Bulls wanted three second-round picks for Drummond, league sources said.” Ultimately, the Bulls weren’t able to secure the return they wanted for the big man.

Drummond has been putting up solid numbers for the Bulls this season and was particularly impressive when filling in as a starter for Nikola Vuecvic. So far this year, Drummond is averaging 8.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 55.7% from the field. The 30-year-old center is in his 11th NBA season.

Chicago wanted to hold firm on their asking price, but Drummond is in the final year of his contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, meaning the Bulls could lose him for nothing.

If there was an offer for two second-round picks, or even one, before the deadline, Chicago should have been willing to take the best deal available.

