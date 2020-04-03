Report: Bulls begin search for top executive, intend to make hire before NBA resumes

The Chicago Bulls are beginning a formal search process to hire a new top executive for the franchise, per a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. They plan to have the position filled well before the NBA resumes play after it suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic last month.

Bulls to interview Nuggets, Raptors GMs

The Bulls are reportedly planning to speak to several candidates starting next week.

They will seek to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Artūras Karnišovas and Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster, per ESPN.

Karnišovas, a 1992 Olympian for Lithuania, has been with the Nuggets since July 2013, when he joined as the assistant general manger. He was previously a scout with the Houston Rockets and worked in the league office.

Webster became the general manager of the Raptors in 2017, when Masai Ujiri moved into the president of basketball operations position. He has been with the team since 2013 and also worked in the league office. The Raptors’ group has been heralded after winning the 2019 NBA title with Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, whom they traded for, and All-Star Pascal Siakam, whom they drafted.

Bulls to shift exec responsibilities

The Bulls are looking for an executive to have full authority on basketball decisions and will do some moving around in the ranks, per ESPN. In February, it was reported the franchise was in the “early stages” of adding a new face to the front office.

The two candidates reported by ESPN have been on the likely list of those to be targeted. It’s unclear what will happen for those currently in the front office and how their roles will change.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson will likely continue in an advisory role and general manager Gar Forman will continue talks with the Bulls about where he will be, per the report.

John Paxson, Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations, will keep talking with owners about his new role. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

