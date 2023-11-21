Report: Bulls’ Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams drawing most trade interest around the NBA

As the season rolls on, the Chicago Bulls are one of the top teams to watch regarding potential trades. They’ve been extremely disappointing this season, and while they went 1-1 in their recent two-game mini-series against the Miami Heat, they were down by 20+ in the first game and got blown out in the second.

Zach LaVine has been a name that’s been brought up as a likely trade candidate, and one would have to assume the same can be said about DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. However, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, those three aren’t the hottest commodities on the Bulls roster.

Stein recently reported that Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are “generating the most November trade curiosity” around the league.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

“Alex Caruso … who as we’ve previously noted would have a double-digit list of trade suitors if the Bulls decided to make him available (which they haven’t),” Stein wrote.

Caruso’s elite defensive play and impact on winning have been extremely evident early in the season, even as the Bulls have struggled.

Meanwhile, Williams is due a contract extension next offseason but has struggled to get things going in the early stretch of the year.

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

“Patrick Williams … who still intrigues various teams despite his extremely underwhelming start to the season after the former No. 4 overall pick and the Bulls did not come to terms on a contract extension before the Oct. 23 deadline for Class of 2020 first-round picks,” Stein wrote.

At just 22 years old, Williams still has the potential to grow into a quality player, but early returns have been rough.

Chicago’s roster could look very different by the time the trade deadline has come and gone this year.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire