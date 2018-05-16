Report: Bucks reach agreement with former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to become head coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a four-year deal with Mike Budenholzer to become the team’s head coach, ESPN reports.

Budenholzer was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18. He previously spent 18 years with the San Antonio Spurs working as the video coordinator and an assistant for head coach Gregg Popovich.

Bucks nab former NBA Coach of the Year

Budenholzer was the 2015 NBA Coach of the Year after the Hawks earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record. Atlanta lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals that year. The Hawks made the playoffs the next two seasons before a 24-58 record left them in last place in the Southeast Division this year.

Budenholzer and the Hawks “mutually agreed” to part ways in April.

Budenholzer was Bucks’ top choice

Budenholzer was Milwaukee’s top choice for the job ahead of Spurs assistant Ettore Messina, according to ESPN. The deal was finalized Wednesday after Budenholzer had breakfast with Bucks players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, according to the report.

Terms of the deal have not been reported.

