Report: Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson wants to return to Philly

We’re well into silly season in the NFL, when agents and teams will leak just about anything, whether to gin up interest in a player in the interest of getting him (and his agent) more money or maybe tamping interest so a team can get a certain player for a better deal (for the team, of course).

Among the many rumors and reports: one on Monday from ESPN’s Jenna Laine and Tim McManus that a receiver is hoping for a reunion with the team that drafted him.

Eagles are ‘preferred destination’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly trying to trade DeSean Jackson, but he could be released if a partner isn't found. (AP)

Citing sources, Laine and McManus report that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been trying to trade receiver DeSean Jackson, and while the team would prefer to trade the 32-year-old, he could be released.

Jackson would prefer to end up back with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Eagles would be interested in having Jackson back, they write. Laine and McManus reported that Jackson has told people close to him that he’s interested in returning to Philadelphia.

DeSean Jackson says goodbye to Tampa

On Monday afternoon he posted a photo of himself in his Bucs uniform on Instagram, essentially saying goodbye.





Salary-cap relief needed

The Buccaneers and Jackson agreed to a three-year, $33.5 million contract in 2017; Jackson’s base salary for 2019 is $10 million, and there is no other money owed or prorated bonus, so trading or cutting Jackson would save Tampa Bay $10 million against the salary cap.

The Bucs currently have less than $3.5 million in cap space.

New Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians met with Jackson last month; at the NFL scouting combine, he said the sit-down “couldn’t have gone better.” But general manager Jason Licht said, “all options are on the table” when it comes to Jackson.

Jackson sold his home in Tampa before the end of the 2018 season.

Eagles need deep threat

Though he’s 32, Jackson remains a deep threat. He averaged an NFL-best 17.6 yards per catch last season (44 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns). The Eagles could use a deep threat.

Jackson reportedly wants to play for a contender – he hasn’t been on a winning team since 2015, when Washington went 9-7 and won the NFC East – and said during Super Bowl week this year that he’d like to play for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams because he worked with McVay previously.

Jackson was cut by then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly five years ago, and signed with Washington.

