Reports: Brook Lopez to sign 4-year deal to remain with Bucks; brother Robin to join him

Brook Lopez has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to remain with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reports.

Lopez averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Bucks last season while hitting 2.3 3-pointers per game at a career-high 36.5 percent rate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lopez reinvented his game three seasons ago as a 3-point shooter with the Brooklyn Nets, when he made 134 shots from long distance after never hitting more than two in a single season in his previous eight years in the NBA.

Brook Lopez is reportedly staying put in Milwaukee. (Getty)

His ability to space the floor as a big man is key to the Bucks’ offensive scheme that creates space to allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to operate in the lane.

Robin in the house

Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother, also agreed to join Milwaukee late Sunday night, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

It’s the first time the brothers will be on the same team since their Stanford days.

Robin played with the Chicago Bulls last season, averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 74 games (36 starts).

Bucks moves in free agency

The Lopezes join Khris Middleton, who is reportedly re-signing with the Bucks via free agency, keeping intact much of the core that led Milwaukee to the NBA’s best regular-season record.

Meanwhile, Nikola Mirotic left the team and the NBA to join Euroleague club Barcelona, while Malcolm Brogdon reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Indiana Pacers.

More from Yahoo Sports: