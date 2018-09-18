Report: Brian France pleads not guilty to DWI charge

Brian France became NASCAR’s CEO in 2003. He was arrested on Aug. 5 and took a leave of absence shortly after. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

On-leave NASCAR CEO Brian France has reportedly pled not guilty to a charge of DWI stemming from his August arrest.

The report comes from TMZ, which first reported France’s arrest. France was arrested the evening of Aug. 5 after allegedly driving through a stop sign in Sag Harbor, New York. Police said France failed a sobriety test and had oxycodone in his possession. He was charged with both DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

France took a leave of absence from his role at NASCAR following the arrest, which overshadowed the first-career Cup Series win by Chase Elliott. France’s arrest came just hours after Elliott won at Watkins Glen.

France’s uncle Jim France, the series’ vice chairman, is the series’ interim CEO. Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy, Brian’s sister, are the majority owners of NASCAR. Brian France, 56, became NASCAR’s CEO in 2003.

Per TMZ, France’s next court date is Oct. 5.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

