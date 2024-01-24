Advertisement

Report: Brewers signing 1B Rhys Hoskins to a 2-year, $34 million deal

Ryan Young
·Staff writer
·1 min read
Rhys Hoskins missed all of last season with the Phillies while recovering from a torn ACL.

Rhys Hoskins is headed to Milwaukee.

The Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million deal with Hoskins, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday night. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out after the first season.

Hoskins, who has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, missed all of the 2023 campaign after he tore his left ACL while fielding a ground ball in spring training. The first baseman then became a free agent this offseason.

Hoskins, 30, held a .246 batting average and had a career-high 145 hits with 30 home runs in 2022.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.