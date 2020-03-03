Report: Christian Yelich, Brewers closing in on massive $200 million extension

Christian Yelich is going to stay with the Brewers long term. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t willing to let their biggest star leave town. The team is closing in on a massive extension with outfielder Christian Yelich. The deal could exceed $200 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yelich, 28, has blossomed into one of the best players in the majors since joining the Brewers in 2018. In his two seasons in Milwaukee, Yelich has hit .327/.415/.631, with 80 home runs.

The deal is expected to be announced by the team Friday.

What will Christian Yelich’s new deal with Brewers look like?

While details regarding Yelich’s contract aren’t known yet, it’s worth noting Yelich is currently under contract through the 2021 season. He also has a $15 million club option for 2022 that the Brewers will almost certainly pick up if Yelich doesn’t have a long-term contract by then. Yelich signed a seven-year, $49.57 million extension with the Miami Marlins in 2015. The deal has been considering one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball, especially after the past couple years.

Yelich’s new deal will keep his salary the same in 2020 and 2021, but will kick in for 2022, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Hear when concluded that the next two years on Yelich deal will stay the same $12.5 million this season and $14 million next. But the $15M 2022 option will be torn up and 7 yrs added for a total of 9 yrs in the $215M range — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 3, 2020

If true, that would make Yelich’s deal a nine-year agreement. Sherman believes Yelich will make $215 million over the course of that deal. The deal will include a mutual option for the 2029 season, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal will also include contract deferrals, according to Rosenthal.

How does the Yelich extension impact baseball moving forward?

For the Brewers, getting Yelich under contract doesn’t impact the team’s chances in 2020. But it does give both the team and its fans a star player to support for years to come. That significant in Milwaukee, which isn’t typically thought of as a team that can spend a ton of money. The Brewers have shelled out money for significant talent in the past, extending Ryan Braun and signing Lorenzo Cain for $80 million, but Yelich’s rumored deal is in a completely different stratosphere.

The move will also make Yelich one of the highest paid players in the league, a title he’s most definitely earned after the past two seasons. It also lets other pitchers around the National League Central know they’ll have to face Yelich for years to come — a terrifying thought. It also tells potential free agents they’ll play with a bonafide star if they sign with the Brewers, and shows that the Brewers are committed to keeping elite talent.

